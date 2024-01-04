IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What’s next for Trump’s 2024 campaign amid Jack Smith and Colorado appeals

  • Full Panel: Iowa Caucus decides if DeSantis is 'in for the long haul'

  • Houthis utilize new weapon, sea drone, day after U.S. warning

  • Iowa shooter died from self-inflicted gunshot wound 

    Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after student opens fire at Iowa school

    Best movie predictions for the 81st annual Golden Globes

  • Father and son charged in killing of pregnant Texas teen and boyfriend

  • Police: Shooter dead, 3 wounded in Iowa school shooting

  • Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting

  • Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting

  • Shooting reported at Iowa high school

  • Attacks on ships in the Red Sea could lead to supply chain disruptions

  • Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict

  • Could the Supreme Court overturn Colorado’s Trump primary ballot ruling?

  • Service workers impacted by tipping fatigue

  • Coast Guard rescues three-year-old dog after 300 ft fall in Oregon

  • 600,000 Texas drivers lose licenses under state program targeting unpaid tickets

  • Hershey faces $5 million lawsuit over 'misleading' Reese's Halloween candy packaging

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - January 3 | NBC News NOW

  • Court documents in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit released

NBC News NOW

Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after student opens fire at Iowa school

A sixth grade student was killed and five others were injured during a shooting at Perry High School in Iowa. The shooter was identified as a student who went to the school. Jan. 4, 2024

