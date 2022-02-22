Police admit to arresting wrong student in Florida school threat
Police say that a 13-year-old Black girl originally charged with making shooting threats against her Florida school was framed by another student. The student’s family is now suing the school and Meta for the mistaken arrest. Feb. 22, 2022
