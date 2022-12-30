IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Police announce arrest in connection with University of Idaho murders

    28-year-old man arrested in connection to Idaho college murders

  • Suspect arrested in connection to University of Idaho murders

  • New York man speaks out after helping 24 people find shelter during Buffalo blizzard

  • 1,600 bats saved during winter storm by Houston animal shelter

  • Southwest Airlines ready to take flight back to ‘normal operations’

  • Alaska man misses heart transplant due to winter storm

  • XBB variant sparks new Covid concerns

  • LA car stunts kill 24-year-old woman on Christmas

  • Fashion maverick Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

  • New insulin cost cap excludes an estimated 21 million people

  • Holiday surplus leads to major sales: what to know

  • Snowstorm stalls traffic in Denver as Buffalo begins to reopen

  • Southwest expects a return to normal operations tomorrow

  • How an atmospheric river will affect California's Central valley

  • How inflation is impacting this year's Rose Parade

  • Southwest Airlines says it plans to return to 'normal operations' following mass cancellations

  • Buffalo mayor announces lifting of travel ban after heavy snowfall

  • Police say Idaho professor accused of murdering four students was not involved in the crime

  • Schools stocking Narcan to combat teen overdoses

Police announce arrest in connection with University of Idaho murders

Police Chief James Fry announced that a suspect in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students had been arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with first degree murder. He thanked all agencies for their work on the investigation and assured "the work is not done."Dec. 30, 2022

