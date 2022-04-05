IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ivanka Trump testifies virtually before House January 6th committee

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    Police arrest second suspect in Sacramento mass shooting

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    Obama: Biden 'going even further' to improve Affordable Care Act

    02:29

  • Border Patrol’s use of Amazon-owned ‘Wickr’ messaging app drawing scrutiny

    01:59

  • Defense officials discuss conflict in Ukraine during House hearing

    02:05

  • Tiger Woods announces he intends to play Masters tournament one year after crash

    02:19

  • Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

    04:45

  • Zelenskyy addresses U.N. Security Council: Russian ‘accountability must be inevitable’

    03:36

  • Oklahoma set to pass near-total abortion ban

    03:29

  • Ivermectin does not reduce Covid hospitalizations, study shows

    04:09

  • How new Wisconsin election rules impact voters with disabilities

    04:03

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poised for Supreme Court confirmation after Senate vote

    03:42

  • Family separated by war in Ukraine describe trying to stay in touch with each other

    04:52

  • Zelenskyy to address U.N. after accusing Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

    06:07

  • Three GOP Senators vote for Jackson in procedural vote

    07:10

  • Jury selection begins in trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

    03:07

  • Migrants overwhelm Honduran border causing towns to claim state of emergencies

    02:17

  • North Dakota student takes great-grandmother to prom

    02:21

  • Man accused of killing Tinder date extradited to New York to face charges 

    03:39

  • Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson while Sen. Schumer works to discharge nomination

    04:00

NBC News NOW

Police arrest second suspect in Sacramento mass shooting

02:52

A second man has been arrested in connection to the Sacramento mass shooting that killed six people and wounded 12. Police arrested Smiley Martin, who is the brother of the first suspect taken into custody, Dandrae Martin.  April 5, 2022

  • Ivanka Trump testifies virtually before House January 6th committee

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    Police arrest second suspect in Sacramento mass shooting

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    Obama: Biden 'going even further' to improve Affordable Care Act

    02:29

  • Border Patrol’s use of Amazon-owned ‘Wickr’ messaging app drawing scrutiny

    01:59

  • Defense officials discuss conflict in Ukraine during House hearing

    02:05

  • Tiger Woods announces he intends to play Masters tournament one year after crash

    02:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All