Police arrest suspect after philanthropist Jacqueline Avant killed in Beverly Hills home
03:17
Share this -
copied
29-year-old Aariel Maynor was arrested after surveillance footage showed him leaving Avant's home shortly after the shooting, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said. NBC News' Erin McLaughlin report on more details about the suspect.Dec. 2, 2021
Police arrest suspect after philanthropist Jacqueline Avant killed in Beverly Hills home
03:17
Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world
04:08
Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman
01:57
Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade