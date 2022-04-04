Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting
Police have arrested one suspect, a 26-year-old man, who was involved in a mass shooting in Sacramento. He has been charged with assault and possession of an illegal firearm. NBC's Guad Venegas has details.April 4, 2022
Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson while Sen. Schumer works to discharge nomination
Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war
'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting
Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine