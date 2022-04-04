IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson while Sen. Schumer works to discharge nomination

    04:00

  • Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting

    02:21

  • Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine

    02:51

  • Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder

    01:24

  • Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister

    03:05

  • Missing Florida mother Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

    00:17

  • Jury selection begins in death penalty trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

    02:17

  • Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia

    05:20

  • Trump takes aim at ‘Big 12’ Republican incumbents ahead of 2024 election

    03:48

  • Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

    03:58

  • Senate Judiciary Committee to meet on Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    04:03

  • Odesa braces for Russian invasion

    06:48

  • Scientists decode a human genome, which could lead to medical advances

    07:19

  • Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes

    03:14

  • Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help

    03:55

  • Book recommendations with Dr. Kavita Patel 

    03:58

  • Options to consume cannabis grow as more states legalize marijuana

    04:08

  • American pastry chef opens donut shop in Paris

    03:44

NBC News NOW

Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting

03:42

Police have arrested one suspect, a 26-year-old man, who was involved in a mass shooting in Sacramento. He has been charged with assault and possession of an illegal firearm. NBC's Guad Venegas has details.April 4, 2022

  • Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson while Sen. Schumer works to discharge nomination

    04:00

  • Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting

    02:21

  • Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine

    02:51

  • Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder

    01:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All