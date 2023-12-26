IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Police confirm Marjorie Taylor Greene was target of swatting incident on Christmas

    00:31
  • UP NEXT

    See inside the White House's transformation for Christmas

    02:32

  • Bidens make holiday visit to patients at Children's National Hospital

    07:09

  • Supreme Court rejects request to immediately hear Trump immunity claim

    02:05

  • White House announces new steps toward launching American Climate Corps

    02:29

  • Sandra Day O’Connor remembered at service in Washington

    01:51

  • Watch: Biden, Chief Justice Roberts honor Sandra Day O'Connor at funeral service

    02:36

  • Justice Sandra Day O’Connor celebrated during her funeral as a 'pioneer'

    02:08

  • Poll shows Biden losing support among young voters ahead of 2024 election

    02:40

  • Schumer delays Senate holiday recess to work on immigration deal

    02:04

  • Party-line House vote launches impeachment inquiry into Biden

    02:53

  • Sources: Democrats and White House may agree to Republican demands on border policy changes

    02:00

  • Biden meets with families of American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza

    02:38

  • House votes to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry amid GOP investigation into family finances

    03:05

  • House votes to begin impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    04:31

  • Hunter Biden: 'My father was not financially involved in my business'

    05:47

  • Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

    02:55

  • Zelenskyy makes urgent plea to Congress for more aid in war against Russia

    03:06

  • Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

    04:44

  • Schumer on Zelenskyy's call for support: 'He needs the aid quickly'

    01:02

NBC News NOW

Police confirm Marjorie Taylor Greene was target of swatting incident on Christmas

00:31

Police have confirmed that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was the target of a swatting incident at her Georgia home on Christmas Day.Dec. 26, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Police confirm Marjorie Taylor Greene was target of swatting incident on Christmas

    00:31
  • UP NEXT

    See inside the White House's transformation for Christmas

    02:32

  • Bidens make holiday visit to patients at Children's National Hospital

    07:09

  • Supreme Court rejects request to immediately hear Trump immunity claim

    02:05

  • White House announces new steps toward launching American Climate Corps

    02:29

  • Sandra Day O’Connor remembered at service in Washington

    01:51
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All