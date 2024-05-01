IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Police crack down on campus protests across the nation
May 1, 202405:15
  • Now Playing

    Police crack down on campus protests across the nation

    05:15
  • UP NEXT

    Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged

    02:43

  • Threat 'neutralized' after attempted shooting at Wisconsin school

    03:09

  • Thousands of protesters march in Paris to call out labor conditions

    02:23

  • Protests intensify with occupation of Columbia University building

    06:56

  • Speaker Johnson announces crackdown on antisemitism, calling it a 'virus'

    02:22

  • Biden administration plans to reclassify and ease restrictions on marijuana

    00:32

  • Former NSA employee sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison

    02:16

  • Police identify suspect in Charlotte shootout that killed four officers

    02:51

  • Rochester district attorney issues apology after refusing to stop for police

    02:37

  • Buckingham Palace says King Charles returning to public duties 'shortly'

    02:17

  • Campus protests threaten commencement ceremonies

    04:33

  • Trump lawyers cross-examine David Pecker in hush money trial

    02:14

  • Pro-Palestinian protests continue to grow at campuses in New York and Texas

    05:17

  • Cameraman sues Megan Thee Stallion for harassment

    02:18

  • New Mexico paid intern program paves professional path for high school students

    04:07

  • Why polystyrene foam is difficult to recycle and banning it is a complex solution

    03:54

  • David Pecker testifies about 'catch-and-kill' scheme during Trump hush money trial

    02:53

  • DOJ to pay victims of Larry Nassar more than $138 million

    01:55

  • New York City mayor eyes 'outside agitators' in college protests

    02:51

NBC News NOW

Police crack down on campus protests across the nation

05:15

Police have removed protesters from encampments at Columbia University, UCLA and other schools following building takeovers and violent clashes.May 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Police crack down on campus protests across the nation

    05:15
  • UP NEXT

    Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged

    02:43

  • Threat 'neutralized' after attempted shooting at Wisconsin school

    03:09

  • Thousands of protesters march in Paris to call out labor conditions

    02:23

  • Protests intensify with occupation of Columbia University building

    06:56

  • Speaker Johnson announces crackdown on antisemitism, calling it a 'virus'

    02:22
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All