Behind the badge: Police departments seeing tragic rise in officer suicides

Behind the badge: Police departments seeing tragic rise in officer suicides05:00
As the country focuses on policing and criminal justice reform, police departments around the nation are dealing with a rising number of officers committing suicide. The last three years have seen hundreds of officers take their own lives, and the changing sentiment toward police is creating a new struggle to deal with. NBC News Now takes a look into what’s behind this rising trend, and why some officers feel like there’s no other option.