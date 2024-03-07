Police dog finds missing 3-year-old boy in Michigan

Trump co-defendant's lawyer testifies in from of Georgia Senate03:37
- Now Playing
Police dog finds missing 3-year-old boy in Michigan01:59
- UP NEXT
‘We’ve got a long road ahead’: Hawaii governor reflects on Maui fire10:04
AI industry aims to revive nuclear power to fuel itself03:50
'Rust' armorer guilty of involuntary manslaughter01:57
Why the economy frustrates swing state voters in one county02:23
Mass shooting at Philadelphia bus stop wounds 8 teens01:49
Haley drops out of presidential race without endorsing Trump02:44
Pharmacies overwhelmed by massive cyberattack01:41
Alabama legislature passes bill to protect IVF providers01:58
TSA rolls out automated airport security checkpoint01:37
New York governor deploys National Guard to protect subway riders02:33
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting08:43
‘I thought I was going to die:’ Woman describes backyard bear attack01:47
N.Y. Gov. Hochul: Violent attacks on subway ‘will not be tolerated’02:01
New York deploys National Guard to help combat subway crime02:13
Wisconsin police identify vehicle of interest in missing toddler search01:04
Biden administration says it will cap credit card late fees at $803:23
Sen. Bob Menendez faces obstruction of justice charges02:44
Trump speaks after Super Tuesday victories at Mar-a-Lago02:37
Trump co-defendant's lawyer testifies in from of Georgia Senate03:37
- Now Playing
Police dog finds missing 3-year-old boy in Michigan01:59
- UP NEXT
‘We’ve got a long road ahead’: Hawaii governor reflects on Maui fire10:04
AI industry aims to revive nuclear power to fuel itself03:50
'Rust' armorer guilty of involuntary manslaughter01:57
Why the economy frustrates swing state voters in one county02:23
Play All