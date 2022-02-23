Police end hostage standoff in Amsterdam Apple store
A hostage situation unfolded in an Apple store in Amsterdam, where at least one person was held captive at gunpoint for hours. The hostage was freed without harm after the assailant was knocked down by police. Feb. 23, 2022
