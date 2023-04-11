IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Police investigate Louisville gunman’s motives

05:25

Louisville police are investigating the motives of a gunman who killed at least five people and injured another nine others after opening fire at a bank in the city’s downtown area. NBC News’ Jay Gray explains what investigators are saying about the gunman and his motives and how the White House is reacting to another mass shooting. April 11, 2023

