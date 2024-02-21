IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Police investigating how an Oklahoma 16-year-old died after a school fight
Feb. 21, 202402:15

  • Doctors use weight loss drugs to treat childhood obesity in kids as young as 12

    02:52
  • Now Playing

    Police investigating how an Oklahoma 16-year-old died after a school fight

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Two men charged with murder in Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting

    03:09

  • American ballerina arrested in Russia

    02:01

  • White House lectern honors Black female journalists

    02:55

  • Women see greater health benefits from exercise than men, study finds

    03:03

  • Massachusetts officials call for National Guard to help with high school violence

    01:33

  • Protesters rally outside London court as Assange faces extradition to U.S.

    00:47

  • Video shows man crossing the street wearing Apple Vision Pro

    00:33

  • Cyclist in Washington state injured after cougar attack

    02:06

  • Desperate search for missing Florida woman who moved to Spain underway

    03:23

  • Powerful storms pummel California, creating dangerous conditions for travelers

    02:03

  • Biden, Trump speak out as U.S. political fallout grows from Navalny's death

    02:09

  • Texas student who brought gun into school injured in police shooting

    01:40

  • Rep. Rashida Tlaib urges Michigan Democrats to vote against Biden

    04:22

  • Inside the making of Steven Spielberg's 'Masters of the Air'

    03:40

  • No sign of missing 11-year-old in Texas but person of interest arrested on unrelated charge

    01:32

  • Candlelight vigil held for the victims of Minnesota shooting

    01:10

  • Another atmospheric river headed to the West Coast

    00:56

  • Florida deputy hailed as a hero for saving 6-month-old from car wreck

    02:12

NBC News NOW

Police investigating how an Oklahoma 16-year-old died after a school fight

02:15

After a 16-year-old died after a fight at an Oklahoma school, police are investigating why they weren't notified. NBC's Reheema Ellis reports Owasso Public Schools released a statement saying that the parents or guardians of students involved in an altercation are notified of an option to file a police report. Feb. 21, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Doctors use weight loss drugs to treat childhood obesity in kids as young as 12

    02:52
  • Now Playing

    Police investigating how an Oklahoma 16-year-old died after a school fight

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Two men charged with murder in Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting

    03:09

  • American ballerina arrested in Russia

    02:01

  • White House lectern honors Black female journalists

    02:55

  • Women see greater health benefits from exercise than men, study finds

    03:03
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All