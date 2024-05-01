IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Police make arrests at UW-Madison during pro-Palestinian protests
May 1, 202402:39
  • Now Playing

    Police make arrests at UW-Madison during pro-Palestinian protests

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Potential negative effects of easing marijuana restrictions

    08:18

  • Harvey Weinstein to return to court following overturned 2020 rape conviction

    04:09

  • 'We are going to protect our city': NYC mayor discusses raid on Columbia protesters

    07:20

  • Federal Reserve to announce third interest rate decision of 2024

    02:39

  • Hamilton Hall at Columbia cleared of protesters, NYPD says

    10:42

  • Columbia student says police threatened arrest if they leave dorm building

    08:59

  • NYPD says no tear gas was used in Columbia building

    04:52

  • We feel ‘betrayed’ and ‘abandoned,’ Barnard student says

    10:59

  • Columbia professor: 'We didn't have to see this kind of violence' 

    06:19

  • Columbia releases statement saying protesters 'chose to escalate'

    03:34

  • NYPD officers enter Columbia University through 2nd floor window to clear protesters

    06:04

  • Protesters taken into custody at Columbia University

    05:18

  • North Carolina community remembers 4 officers killed in shootout

    01:29

  • Toddler’s ‘monster’ behind wall turns out to be massive beehive

    02:51

  • Abducted bishop who mediated between Mexican cartels found and hospitalized 

    01:35

  • Watch: Off-duty nurses restart man’s heart at basketball game

    02:17

  • Columbia students and faculty told to shelter in place as NYPD gathers near campus

    06:24

  • Israel rejects idea of Palestinian sovereignty as world leaders push two-state solution

    04:08

  • GOP Rep. Armstrong supports Speaker Johnson despite policy disagreements because ‘I’m a grown-up’

    07:51

NBC News NOW

Police make arrests at UW-Madison during pro-Palestinian protests

02:39

WMTV’s Brooklyn Andres reports on the tense stand-off between pro-Palestinian protesters and police at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as police removed the protesters’ encampment and made several arrests.May 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Police make arrests at UW-Madison during pro-Palestinian protests

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Potential negative effects of easing marijuana restrictions

    08:18

  • Harvey Weinstein to return to court following overturned 2020 rape conviction

    04:09

  • 'We are going to protect our city': NYC mayor discusses raid on Columbia protesters

    07:20

  • Federal Reserve to announce third interest rate decision of 2024

    02:39

  • Hamilton Hall at Columbia cleared of protesters, NYPD says

    10:42
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All