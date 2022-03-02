Police officer who violently arrested 73-year-old woman may get plea deal
03:23
A Colorado police officer violently arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia, fracturing her arm. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez reports on how the family of the victim is saying the officer responsible may get a plea deal as prosecutors are now considering reducing the charges against him. Warning: Some viewers may find this video to be upsetting March 2, 2022
