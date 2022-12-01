IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Watch: Police pull trapped woman out of Florida canal

02:28

Police bodycamera footage shows the moment an officer jumped into a canal to save a woman trapped in her car in Cape Coral, Florida. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the cause of the crash remains under investigation as security camera footage from a neighbor’s home raises more questions.  Dec. 1, 2022

