Watch: Police pull trapped woman out of Florida canal

- UP NEXT
Airbnb under fire over carbon monoxide deaths01:40
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies at 7901:40
Catfishing murder victims’ family speaks out01:33
Deadly tornado outbreak leaves thousands in the South without power02:54
The search for the perfect Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree01:47
Country Singer Jake Flint dies at 3700:22
House Democrats receive Trump's tax returns after court battle00:41
Mother of Uvalde shooting victim files federal lawsuit against city, police and gunmaker03:04
Police: Former Virginia trooper targeted teen with sextortion plot03:05
Indiana coroner hopes DNA can identify serial killer's victims01:41
Woman pleads guilty to helping hide Vanessa Guillén's body01:36
San Diego LGBTQ bars turn to metal detectors after Club Q shooting01:59
San Francisco police cleared to use lethal robots01:35
Why Trump hosted Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner04:31
New Alzheimer’s drug could signal potential treatment breakthrough01:18
Team USA beats Iran to progress to World Cup knock-out round03:18
Brett Favre asks to be removed from Mississippi welfare fraud lawsuit03:39
Pennsylvania county deadlocked on certifying midterm elections results02:39
Biden meets with Congressional leaders as Senate passes same-sex marriage bill07:00
NYC mayor’s new plan will allow involuntarily hospitalization of mentally ill people01:44
- UP NEXT
Airbnb under fire over carbon monoxide deaths01:40
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies at 7901:40
Catfishing murder victims’ family speaks out01:33
Deadly tornado outbreak leaves thousands in the South without power02:54
The search for the perfect Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree01:47
Country Singer Jake Flint dies at 3700:22
Play All