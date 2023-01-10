IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Police question Houston taco customer after he shoots alleged robber

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Five dead in North Carolina murder-suicide

    03:19

  • Husband of missing Massachusetts mom held on $500K bail

    02:11

  • Reward offered in search for missing Pennsylvania mom

    01:54

  • Police searching for man caught on video who shot robber at Houston taqueria

    01:19

  • Father of Idaho murder victim speaks out after seeing daughter's alleged killer in court

    02:53

  • From battlefield to internet sleuthing: Exposing U.S. white supremacy

    07:14

  • Six-year-old in custody after Virginia teacher was shot 

    00:22

  • ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Jen Shah sentenced to 6.5 years in fraud case

    00:21

  • ‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah arrives for sentencing in federal fraud case

    00:46

  • Court documents reveal how police tracked Idaho murder suspect

    03:10

  • Multiple people shot in Miami Gardens, Florida

    00:28

  • Mexico faces violence after son of 'El Chapo' captured

    02:37

  • Police: Utah father killed family of eight in murder-suicide

    03:27

  • Eight family members found dead inside Utah home

    00:54

  • Newly released video shows chaos during NYC subway shooting

    02:35

  • Attacker chews off man's ear on Oregon train platform

    01:52

  • Family of 8 found dead in Utah home

    00:43

  • How bloggers shaped the Tory Lanez trial

    06:06

NBC News NOW

Police question Houston taco customer after he shoots alleged robber

03:04

Houston police are questioning a customer who fatally shot an alleged robber after a surveillance video showing the incident was released. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports from Texas on how a grand jury will now decide if the act was in self-defense. Jan. 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Police question Houston taco customer after he shoots alleged robber

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Five dead in North Carolina murder-suicide

    03:19

  • Husband of missing Massachusetts mom held on $500K bail

    02:11

  • Reward offered in search for missing Pennsylvania mom

    01:54

  • Police searching for man caught on video who shot robber at Houston taqueria

    01:19

  • Father of Idaho murder victim speaks out after seeing daughter's alleged killer in court

    02:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All