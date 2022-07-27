IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Breaking down the use of art as criminal evidence in court

    08:44
  • Now Playing

    Police release new video of shooting incident at Dallas Love Field Airport

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Cincinnati police officer's racist outburst caught on camera

    01:56

  • Woman accused of shooting husband in Washington hotel room

    00:59

  • Co-defendant in 1989 'Central Park Five' rape case exonerated

    01:43

  • Watch: Bronx man hit by car, robbed by alleged suspects

    02:27

  • Woman shot by police after opening fire in Dallas Love Field Airport

    02:59

  • Woman shot by police after firing gun inside Dallas' Love Field airport

    01:21

  • Plan to send juveniles to Louisiana's Angola prison draws mixed reaction

    01:48

  • Police arrest suspect in connection to decades-old murders using DNA from DUI stop

    02:15

  • Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at New York campaign event

    02:23

  • New York teenager with a water pellet gun killed by off-duty corrections officer, police say

    03:01

  • Community shaken after violent attempted robbery on Chicago train

    01:42

  • Rochester police officer killed, another wounded in 'ambush' attack

    02:27

  • Bannon after guilty verdict: ‘I stand with Trump and the Constitution’

    02:00

  • Why Bannon is likely to appeal guilty verdict after October sentencing

    02:46

  • Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress, to be sentenced in October

    04:25

  • Four dead in Iowa campground shooting

    01:04

  • 1-year-old killed, 2-year-old wounded in Georgia shooting

    01:23

  • Turpin siblings file lawsuit claiming abuse by foster parents years after rescue

    03:32

NBC News NOW

Police release new video of shooting incident at Dallas Love Field Airport

03:13

Authorities release new video showing 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa firing a handgun at the ceiling in the Dallas Love Field Airport. Odufuwa has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant with the possibility of other federal charges to follow. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports. July 27, 2022

  • Breaking down the use of art as criminal evidence in court

    08:44
  • Now Playing

    Police release new video of shooting incident at Dallas Love Field Airport

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Cincinnati police officer's racist outburst caught on camera

    01:56

  • Woman accused of shooting husband in Washington hotel room

    00:59

  • Co-defendant in 1989 'Central Park Five' rape case exonerated

    01:43

  • Watch: Bronx man hit by car, robbed by alleged suspects

    02:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All