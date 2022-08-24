IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Police respond to 'swatting' call at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home

Police respond to 'swatting' call at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home

Police are investigating a “swatting” incident at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Georgia home after a 911 call reported a shooting. A second call was made using a computer-generated voice stating that they were upset about the congresswoman’s views on transgender youth rights. Aug. 24, 2022

