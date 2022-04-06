IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Police say gun in Sacramento shooting was modified to be automatic

03:53

Police now say at least five gunmen were involved in last weekend’s Sacramento mass shooting that left six people dead, describing the event as “gang violence.” Authorities say one of the men attached a “switch” to their gun to make it an automatic weapon which is not legal. April 6, 2022

