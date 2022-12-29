IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Police say Idaho professor accused of murdering four students was not involved in the crime

Police say Idaho professor accused of murdering four students was not involved in the crime

Idaho police continue to search for a suspect in the murders of four college students and are clearing up widespread speculation circling online about a University of Idaho professor who was accused of being involved in the murders by a TikTok user. Police say at this time in the investigation they do not believe she was involved in the crime. NBC's Steve Patterson reports. Dec. 29, 2022

