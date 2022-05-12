IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Police search Delaware State University's women's lacrosse team bus for drugs

    Apple announces retirement of iPod after 21 years

  • Connecticut man indicted for allegedly murdering his mother on fishing trip

  • Palestinian-American journalist killed while covering Israeli military raid 

  • Chef Mario Batali declared not guilty in sexual misconduct trial

  • Elon Musk says he would end Donald Trump's Twitter ban

  • Sri Lanka's anti-government protests continue despite prime minister's resignation 

  • Son of former dictator wins Philippine presidency

  • Marine surprises younger brother after pandemic delays return stateside

  • Oklahoma officers charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed Black 

  • Former AZ deputy arrested for allegedly stealing wedding gifts

  • Gas prices near all-time highs

  • Rescue workers continue to search for survivors after Cuban hotel explosion

  • New Mexico and Arizona residents face extreme wildfire conditions

  • Former BLM foundation leader denies allegations of money mishandling

  • Portland Sea Dogs baseball team celebrates first female coach

  • U.S. families struggle to find baby formula during nationwide shortage

  • Mark Esper reveals 'ridiculous' Trump administration plans in upcoming memoir

  • Two college students dead as fake pills laced with fentanyl plague the U.S.

  • NH police plead for public's help in case of couple murdered on their afternoon hike

Police search Delaware State University's women's lacrosse team bus for drugs

New body camera footage shows Delaware State University's women’s lacrosse team bus undergoing a search for drugs after initially being pulled over for a potential traffic violation. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah explains how the team from a historically Black college is now alleging racial profiling. May 12, 2022

