IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The battle over Homeland Security Secretary impeachment

    01:24

  • Russian military capabilities spur alarm over 'serious national security threat'

    01:39

  • Large, public celebrations increasingly shattered by gun violence

    02:00

  • Violent crime spiking in D.C. while falling elsewhere in the nation

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Police: Total injured in Kansas City parade shooting rises to 22

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Families describe scene of shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

    01:55

  • Kansas City reporters ducked for cover behind desk at Super Bowl parade

    00:33

  • Legally blind witness describes being pulled to safety at Super Bowl parade

    02:39

  • Kansas City police: One dead, multiple injured in Super Bowl parade shooting

    01:54

  • ‘It’s not safe anymore’: Witness at Kansas City parade shooting

    01:59

  • ‘People were yelling active shooter’: Chiefs fan describes moments of shooting

    01:40

  • Police: At least 1 killed, 9 injured at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

    04:11

  • Watch: Officer shoots at man after mistaking acorn falling for gunfire

    02:07

  • Multiple people shot at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

    05:57

  • College admission standardized test to become digital

    04:05

  • Florida school asks parents for permission to have a Black author read to students

    01:39

  • Winter storm slams the Northeast as a second system approaches

    02:58

  • House expected not to consider Senate’s foreign aid package

    02:57

  • People around the world send Valentine’s Day mail to ‘Sweetheart City’

    01:02

  • Federal prosecutors say Nadine Menendez claimed gold bars belonged to her late mother

    03:48

NBC News NOW

Police: Total injured in Kansas City parade shooting rises to 22

01:42

Officials gave an update on the deadly shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade, where one person has been confirmed killed and at least 22 people have been injured. Police say they have three people detained and under investigation. Feb. 14, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • The battle over Homeland Security Secretary impeachment

    01:24

  • Russian military capabilities spur alarm over 'serious national security threat'

    01:39

  • Large, public celebrations increasingly shattered by gun violence

    02:00

  • Violent crime spiking in D.C. while falling elsewhere in the nation

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Police: Total injured in Kansas City parade shooting rises to 22

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Families describe scene of shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

    01:55
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All