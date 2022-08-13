IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Polio re-emerges in New York City's wastewater

Polio re-emerges in New York City's wastewater

Officials in New York announced that they have found poliovirus in the city’s wastewater, fortunately the CDC says most people were vaccinated as children and roughly 93% of kids today have received three or more doses by age two. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Dr. Bob Lahita to discuss the re-emergence of polio as New Yorkers are still dealing with the spread of monkeypox and lack of vaccine appointments. Aug. 13, 2022

