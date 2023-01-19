IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

60 percent of Americans think Biden handled classified documents 'inappropriately'

02:19

Amid mounting pressure over the Biden administration’s handling of classified documents, a new Quinnipiac University poll is giving fresh insight into how Americans feel about the investigation. NBC News’ Mark Murray has the details. Jan. 19, 2023

