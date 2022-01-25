Pope Benedict XVI admits to being at 1980 meeting discussing abuse
Former Pope Benedict’s private secretary recently admitted to a meeting in 1980 the Pope had attended where church officials discussed a priest accused of sexual abuse. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Walter Robinson the editor at large of the Boston Globe to speak on the latest developments. Jan. 25, 2022
