    Pope Francis being treated for lung inflammation

NBC News NOW

Pope Francis being treated for lung inflammation

02:39

The Vatican said that Pope Francis will miss meetings due to lung inflammation and breathing difficulties. NBC News’ Claudio Lavanga reports on the pope’s latest health concerns of a mild flu and whether he will attend an upcoming climate change conference.Nov. 27, 2023

    Pope Francis being treated for lung inflammation

