Pope Francis delivers Mass during trip to Congo

- Now Playing
Pope Francis delivers Mass during trip to Congo01:50
- UP NEXT
Federal Reserve expected to slow interest rate hikes02:43
Why scavenger hunts are making a comeback in Oregon03:17
Voters uneasy about Biden, Trump 2024 candidacies, NBC News poll shows04:40
Rep. George Santos steps aside from committee assignments amid investigations04:28
Thousands of mourners expected at Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis03:33
White House announces end to Covid public health emergency02:33
Charges to be formally filed against Alec Baldwin in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting03:15
Will Tyre Nichols’ death lead to police reform on Capitol Hill?04:40
Two more Memphis officers ‘relieved of duty’ after death of Tyre Nichols05:45
How ‘The Last of Us’ is pushing for LGBTQ inclusion in video games03:07
Prosecutors highlight Alex Murdaugh’s appearance in double murder trial04:39
Zelenskyy pushes for faster weapons supplies, jets and long-range missiles05:53
Nearly 70% of voters concerned over Biden and Trump’s classified documents05:57
Memphis police Scorpion unit deactivated following fatal beating of Tyre Nichols07:16
How mixed messages on the economy could impact your wallet02:35
Docuseries examines Minneapolis high school football team coached by current, former police officers04:53
Russia steps up missile attacks on Kyiv as Ukraine prepares to receive western tanks03:42
How video showing fatal beating of Tyre Nichols could impact former officers’ defense05:18
Real GDP increased 2.9% in fourth quarter of 202203:58
- Now Playing
Pope Francis delivers Mass during trip to Congo01:50
- UP NEXT
Federal Reserve expected to slow interest rate hikes02:43
Why scavenger hunts are making a comeback in Oregon03:17
Voters uneasy about Biden, Trump 2024 candidacies, NBC News poll shows04:40
Rep. George Santos steps aside from committee assignments amid investigations04:28
Thousands of mourners expected at Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis03:33
Play All