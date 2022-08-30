Pope Francis elevates new class of cardinals

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pope Francis, the first pope from the Americas, has been expanding the ranks of cardinals who will one day vote for his successor. NBC San Diego’s Melissa Adan reports on how he is appointing new cardinals from under-represented Catholic populations in South America, Asia, and Africa that will continue to shape church doctrine. Aug. 30, 2022

