Pope Francis heads to Quebec as ‘trip of penance’ to Canada continues

- Now Playing
Pope Francis heads to Quebec as ‘trip of penance’ to Canada continues02:44
- UP NEXT
Dangerous heat continues to scorch Northwest and Midwestern states02:56
What the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike could mean for the economy02:23
Democrats race to pass several major bills before August recess04:29
Migrant families separated at southern border under Trump-era policy sue government03:17
Truck driver stranded in St. Louis flooding: ‘I’ve never seen this much accumulated water on an interstate’02:43
Canadian indigenous abuse victims ‘waited 50 years’ for Pope’s apology03:51
Trevor Reed: White House ‘not doing enough’ to free Brittney Griner05:24
Trump returns to Washington as Jan. 6 hearings wrap up04:06
Pence’s chief of staff highest ranking official to appear before Jan. 6 federal grand jury03:22
At least 17 dead after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near the Bahamas04:24
Volunteer removes 10 tons of trash from Florida mangrove03:00
Same-sex marriage bill passes House but faces uncertain future in Senate04:32
Pope Francis to apologize to indigenous community on ‘trip of penance’ to Canada03:53
Should you be concerned after WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency?06:03
Young adults embrace ‘grandma era’ on social media by taking up relaxed hobbies03:26
Luxury postpartum retreat center opens in New York City for new moms03:08
BBC to pay damages to former royal nanny over controversial Princess Diana interview00:34
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after losing party support00:27
Lara Price describes her career as one of the longest-tenured female executives in basketball05:57
- Now Playing
Pope Francis heads to Quebec as ‘trip of penance’ to Canada continues02:44
- UP NEXT
Dangerous heat continues to scorch Northwest and Midwestern states02:56
What the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike could mean for the economy02:23
Democrats race to pass several major bills before August recess04:29
Migrant families separated at southern border under Trump-era policy sue government03:17
Truck driver stranded in St. Louis flooding: ‘I’ve never seen this much accumulated water on an interstate’02:43
Play All