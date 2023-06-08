IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Pope Francis recovering after undergoing 3-hour abdominal surgery

    Prince Harry concludes testimony in lawsuit against British tabloid

  • Nova Kakhovka resident takes stock of his flooded home after dam breach

  • British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to meet with Biden during U.S. trip

  • Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery

  • Watch: Kherson residents seek safety on military trucks after dam breach flooding

  • Magnitude of Ukrainian dam 'catastrophe' will only become clear in coming days, U.N. told

  • Prince Harry testifies in British tabloid case

  • Ukrainian dam destroyed, flooding cities and forcing evacuations

  • ‘An environmental bomb of mass destruction’: Zelenskyy slams Russia over dam explosion

  • Prince Harry testifies against British tabloid’s ‘unlawful information gathering’

  • Destroyed dam in Ukraine triggers possible environmental crisis

  • French protesters march against Macron’s pension reforms

  • World War II vets return to Normandy for 79th anniversary of D-Day

  • Video reportedly shows flooding in the town of Nova Kakhovka after dam wall breach

  • Dam in Ukraine destroyed, unleashing massive surge of water

  • Water levels in Dnipro River tributary rise over three feet after Kakhovka dam breach, residents say

  • Cellphone video shows damaged generator building at the Kakhovka dam

  • Surveillance video from November 2022 shows explosions at the Kakhovka dam

  • Drone video shows water surging through a huge hole in Ukraine's Kakhovka dam

Pope Francis recovering after undergoing 3-hour abdominal surgery

Pope Francis is in recovery after he underwent a three hour surgery to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall. According to the Vatican, the 86-year-old pontiff emerged from the procedure with no complications. NBC News' Claudio Lavanga reports.June 8, 2023

Play All