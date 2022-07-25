IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • At least 17 dead after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near the Bahamas

  • Volunteer removes ten tons of trash from Florida mangrove

  • Same-sex marriage bill passes House but faces uncertain future in Senate

    Pope Francis to apologize to indigenous community on ‘trip of penance’ to Canada

    Should you be concerned after WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency?

  • Young adults embrace ‘grandma era’ on social media by taking up relaxed hobbies

  • Luxury postpartum retreat center opens in New York City for new moms

  • BBC to pay damages to former royal nanny over controversial Princess Diana interview

  • Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after losing party support

  • Lara Price describes her career as one of the longest-tenured female executives in basketball

  • Texas State University to offer course on Harry Styles

  • What to watch for in Maryland’s primary election for governor

  • Biden mulls declaring climate emergency as agenda efforts slow

  • As monkeypox cases hits 1,400 nationwide, health officials scramble to get vaccine shots in arms

  • Texas lawmaker: Uvalde report, bodycam footage show that officers 'should have done more'

  • Texas House report: Officers in Uvalde 'failed to adhere to their active shooter training'

  • Biden hoping to rebuild ties with Palestinian leaders during Middle East trip

  • 'Gallery Group' of lawmakers trapped during Jan. 6 reflect on hearings on Capitol riot

  • Biden pays tribute to Shireen Abu Akleh during visit to Bethlehem

Pope Francis to apologize to indigenous community on ‘trip of penance’ to Canada

Pope Francis is in Canada this morning for what he’s called a week-long “trip of penance,” where the pontiff is expected to apologize on behalf of the Catholic Church for abuse suffered by indigenous children at mostly church-run schools. NBC News’ Jay Gray explains why the timing of the pope’s trip is significant and how indigenous leaders are reacting to the papal visit. July 25, 2022

