Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery

Pope Francis has arrived at Gemelli Hospital in Rome where he is set to undergo abdominal surgery following a routine hospital visit a day earlier. NBC News’ Claudio Lavanga reports from Rome. June 7, 2023

