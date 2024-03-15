IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Popular diabetes and weight loss drugs often hard to get for people who need them
March 15, 202403:16
    Popular diabetes and weight loss drugs often hard to get for people who need them

Popular diabetes and weight loss drugs often hard to get for people who need them

Exclusive data obtained by NBC News shows that popular diabetes and weight loss drugs including Wegovy and Ozempic are largely unattainable for the people who need them most with the out of pocket cost being over $1,000. More than four million prescriptions were written in 2023, and only 12% of them were for African Americans, who have significantly higher rates of diabetes and obesity.March 15, 2024

