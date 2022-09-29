Port Charlotte couple trying to get home after evacuating to Fort Lauderdale with newborn

Looking back at the last 24 hours as Florida begins to rebuild after Hurricane Ian02:18
Biden administration vows to fund Florida’s cleanup cost04:43
Supreme Court to start new term amid lowest ever approval rating03:44
South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian’s expected landfall as category 1 storm02:59
Team Rubicon ‘helping people on their worst day’ following Hurricane Ian03:05
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dead at 5902:37
Putin set to formally announce annexation of 4 Ukrainian regions02:57
White House reacts to Biden gaffe asking if deceased congresswoman is at event03:48
Hurricane Ian heads toward South Carolina after severely damaging Florida04:26
- Now Playing
Port Charlotte couple trying to get home after evacuating to Fort Lauderdale with newborn04:59
- UP NEXT
Ian strengthened to Category 1 hurricane headed toward Georgia, Carolinas02:47
Like ‘a wooden roller coaster inside a carwash’: NOAA hurricane hunter describes flight into Ian04:24
Putin is ‘trying to scare the West’ with nuclear threats: Fmr. Amb. to Russia06:41
Remembering Bill Plante, longtime CBS News White House correspondent00:48
After Ian, Fort Myers Fire Chief is seeing a ‘heavy, heavy surge’ in damage05:01
Rescue volunteer: Ian has passed but ‘the storm is just beginning’04:48
Over 800 rescue teams working in Florida following Tropical Storm Ian's destruction03:03
Approximately 18 Cuban migrants still missing after boat sank off Florida Keys during Hurricane Ian02:13
Approximately 18 Cuban migrants still missing after boat sank off Florida Keys during Hurricane Ian02:13
Where does Hurricane Ian rank on the ‘Waffle House index’?03:48
- UP NEXT
Looking back at the last 24 hours as Florida begins to rebuild after Hurricane Ian02:18
Biden administration vows to fund Florida’s cleanup cost04:43
Supreme Court to start new term amid lowest ever approval rating03:44
South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian’s expected landfall as category 1 storm02:59
Team Rubicon ‘helping people on their worst day’ following Hurricane Ian03:05
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dead at 5902:37
Play All