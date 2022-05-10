IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Portland Sea Dogs baseball team celebrates first female coach

Portland Sea Dogs baseball team celebrates first female coach

Joan Krall spent Mother's Day throwing out the first pitch at a minor league baseball game in Portland, Maine, alongside her daughter Katie. NBC News' Tom Llamas explains how Katie is one of 11 women coaching major and minor league baseball this season.May 10, 2022

    Portland Sea Dogs baseball team celebrates first female coach

