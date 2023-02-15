Possible guided Russian missile kills American medic in Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American medic Pete Reed died after he and his team were hit by what appeared to be a guided Russian missile as they tended to an injured Ukrainian woman. NBC’s Raf Sanchez has more on the video of that attack as an investigation into his death is underway. Feb. 15, 2023

