Potential fifth victim of 'shopping cart killer' identified
02:51
Police have identified a potential fifth victim in connection to the man dubbed the “shopping cart killer.” The suspect is in custody and authorities are trying to determine if there are other victims. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah has the latest.Jan. 11, 2022
