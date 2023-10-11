IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Steve Scalise wins Republican conference vote for speaker

  • Rep. Scalise wins GOP nomination for House speaker

    Potential for drawn-out vote as House Republicans meet to decide new speaker

Potential for drawn-out vote as House Republicans meet to decide new speaker

House Republicans killed a motion that would try to change the rules to prevent a multiple round voting process, like that seen during the vote to elect former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on Republicans’ meeting to decide between Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as their new leader.Oct. 11, 2023

    01:29
    02:14
