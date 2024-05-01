IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Potential negative effects of easing marijuana restrictions
May 1, 2024
    Potential negative effects of easing marijuana restrictions

    08:18
Potential negative effects of easing marijuana restrictions

08:18

As the Biden administration is set to ease federal marijuana restrictions, NBC News’ Tom Llamas spoke with Kevin Sabet, the President at Smart Approaches to Marijuana, on what he believes are the potential dangers of reclassifying the drug.May 1, 2024

    Potential negative effects of easing marijuana restrictions

    08:18
