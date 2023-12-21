Prague shooting death toll rises to at least 14 people

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
At least 14 people are dead and dozens more are injured after a gunman opened fire at a university in Prague. Police say the suspected shooter is also dead. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports on the ongoing operation and evacuation.Dec. 21, 2023

