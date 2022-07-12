IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Pregnant Texas woman argues unborn baby counts as passenger in HOV lane

02:29

A pregnant Texas woman was pulled over by police for riding alone in the HOV lane. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on how the driver is now taking a stand for women’s rights in post-Roe America after receiving a ticket. July 12, 2022

