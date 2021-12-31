Preparing Times Square's crystal ball for New Year's Eve
Tom Brennan, master artisan for Waterford crystal, talks about what goes into preparations for the crystal ball in Times Square ahead of its big drop on New Year's eve including the installation of 192 new crystals.Dec. 31, 2021
