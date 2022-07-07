IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mississippi's near total ban on abortion takes effect

    02:27

  • Opera house in Odesa reopens as war in Ukraine rages on

    03:03
  • Now Playing

    Biden awards 17 Americans with Presidential Medal of Freedom

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    How companies plan to support employee abortion access

    02:29

  • Men who had monkeypox say public health system not prepared for diagnosis, care 

    02:28

  • Georgia grand jury issues subpoenas for Giuliani, Sen. Graham and John Eastman

    02:34

  • New York denies air permit to bitcoin mining plant on Seneca Lake amid state climate laws

    02:50

  • Ukrainian prisoners of war detail life under Russian control

    04:49

  • Social media may be to blame for NYC teens surfing on subways

    03:31

  • Oregon faith leaders push gun reforms through ballot initiative

    02:35

  • Missouri train crash survivors say they're 'lucky to be alive'

    01:10

  • Massachusetts divided over new undocumented driver's license bill

    03:57

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade affects access to medication abortion

    02:18

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking conviction

    02:21

  • Death toll rises to 53 in truck smuggling tragedy 

    00:37

  • Justice Stephen Breyer to step down from Supreme Court Thursday

    00:46

  • Texas law banning abortion temporarily blocked by court

    02:01

  • Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court

    03:58

  • Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court

    03:58

  • How Florida school elections are becoming political battlegrounds

    02:49

NBC News NOW

Biden awards 17 Americans with Presidential Medal of Freedom

03:34

President Joe Biden award 17 people the country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Among the recipients were Olympian gold medalist Simone Biles, former Rep. Gabby Giffords and U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe. NBC News’ Carol Lee explains why these Americans were selected and what it means to receive the medal. July 7, 2022

  • Mississippi's near total ban on abortion takes effect

    02:27

  • Opera house in Odesa reopens as war in Ukraine rages on

    03:03
  • Now Playing

    Biden awards 17 Americans with Presidential Medal of Freedom

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    How companies plan to support employee abortion access

    02:29

  • Men who had monkeypox say public health system not prepared for diagnosis, care 

    02:28

  • Georgia grand jury issues subpoenas for Giuliani, Sen. Graham and John Eastman

    02:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All