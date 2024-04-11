President Biden considers dropping Julian Assange prosecution 

Markets alarmed as inflation rises to 3.5 percent03:24
- Now Playing
President Biden considers dropping Julian Assange prosecution04:28
- UP NEXT
State Farm drops 72,000 home policies in California03:48
Family shares pet octopus journey on TikTok03:48
WrestleMania XL becomes most successful event in WWE history02:41
Prosecutors say Alec Baldwin had 'no control' of emotions on 'Rust' set02:51
Former educator charged with child neglect in case of student who shot teacher01:56
New York City's police commissioner on his mission to reduce crime04:49
British man runs nearly 10,000 miles along the length of Africa02:14
Tensions rising between Mexico and Ecuador over embassy incident05:29
Man nearly run over by thieves targeting his truck03:38
Excitement builds across U.S. as Americans gear up for solar eclipse05:44
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit03:58
Rescue efforts underway for stranded victims in Taiwan national park02:08
Video shows moments aid workers killed in Gaza are identified04:47
Video shows man catching 'Porch Pirate' after planting decoy02:54
Florida increases patrol along border as Haitians seek refuge03:39
NASA engineer accused of sexual assault by six women he met online03:39
Tesla faces criticism over new Cybertruck tent03:30
Some Democrats calling for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire05:15
Markets alarmed as inflation rises to 3.5 percent03:24
- Now Playing
President Biden considers dropping Julian Assange prosecution04:28
- UP NEXT
State Farm drops 72,000 home policies in California03:48
Family shares pet octopus journey on TikTok03:48
WrestleMania XL becomes most successful event in WWE history02:41
Prosecutors say Alec Baldwin had 'no control' of emotions on 'Rust' set02:51
Play All