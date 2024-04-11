IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Biden considers dropping Julian Assange prosecution 
April 11, 202404:28

  • Markets alarmed as inflation rises to 3.5 percent

    03:24
  • Now Playing

    President Biden considers dropping Julian Assange prosecution 

    04:28
  • UP NEXT

    State Farm drops 72,000 home policies in California 

    03:48

  • Family shares pet octopus journey on TikTok

    03:48

  • WrestleMania XL becomes most successful event in WWE history

    02:41

  • Prosecutors say Alec Baldwin had 'no control' of emotions on 'Rust' set

    02:51

  • Former educator charged with child neglect in case of student who shot teacher

    01:56

  • New York City's police commissioner on his mission to reduce crime

    04:49

  • British man runs nearly 10,000 miles along the length of Africa

    02:14

  • Tensions rising between Mexico and Ecuador over embassy incident

    05:29

  • Man nearly run over by thieves targeting his truck

    03:38

  • Excitement builds across U.S. as Americans gear up for solar eclipse

    05:44

  • Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

    03:58

  • Rescue efforts underway for stranded victims in Taiwan national park

    02:08

  • Video shows moments aid workers killed in Gaza are identified

    04:47

  • Video shows man catching 'Porch Pirate' after planting decoy

    02:54

  • Florida increases patrol along border as Haitians seek refuge 

    03:39

  • NASA engineer accused of sexual assault by six women he met online

    03:39

  • Tesla faces criticism over new Cybertruck tent

    03:30

  • Some Democrats calling for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire

    05:15

NBC News NOW

President Biden considers dropping Julian Assange prosecution 

04:28

President Biden is considering a request from Australia to drop the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. NBC News' Matt Bradley explains why Biden is considering the request and the charges that still remain outside of the U.S.April 11, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Markets alarmed as inflation rises to 3.5 percent

    03:24
  • Now Playing

    President Biden considers dropping Julian Assange prosecution 

    04:28
  • UP NEXT

    State Farm drops 72,000 home policies in California 

    03:48

  • Family shares pet octopus journey on TikTok

    03:48

  • WrestleMania XL becomes most successful event in WWE history

    02:41

  • Prosecutors say Alec Baldwin had 'no control' of emotions on 'Rust' set

    02:51
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All