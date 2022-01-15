President Biden considers taking executive action on police reform
08:03
Share this -
copied
President Biden is now considering executive action as it has been almost a year since his push for legislation to combat misconduct in police departments. A bill named for George Floyd made it through the House but fell short in the Senate. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Cedric Alexander who served as the law enforcement executive on former President Obama’s policing task force. Jan. 15, 2022
Now Playing
President Biden considers taking executive action on police reform
08:03
UP NEXT
Ohio Supreme Court battles partisan gerrymandering in redistricting process
04:49
Data from major U.S. cities suggest omicron is peaking
03:33
Body camera video shows a police sergeant grabbing a fellow officer by the neck
03:17
South Dakota’s Republican Governor targets trans athletes in national ad
04:32
Russia preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion, U.S. Intel suggests