President Biden gives an update following call with European leaders
President Biden gives an update regarding his call with European allies as they discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict. NBC News’ Mike Memoli joins the show to discuss the president’s briefing including some criticism he had towards a FOX reporter. Jan. 25, 2022
