President Biden: ‘I did what I came to do’ at summit with President Putin

President Biden: ‘I did what I came to do’ at summit with President Putin04:05
President Biden headed back to Washington, D.C., after a round of highly anticipated talks with Russian President Putin, which both presidents said were largely productive. President of Farkas Global Strategies and former Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, Evelyn Farkas, joins News NOW to break down how the summit went and whether the meeting could impact relations between the two countries.