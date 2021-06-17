IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

President Biden: ‘I did what I came to do’ at summit with President Putin

04:05

President Biden headed back to Washington, D.C., after a round of highly anticipated talks with Russian President Putin, which both presidents said were largely productive. President of Farkas Global Strategies and former Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, Evelyn Farkas, joins News NOW to break down how the summit went and whether the meeting could impact relations between the two countries. June 17, 2021

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All