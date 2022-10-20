IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    President Biden to join campaign trail ahead of midterm elections

President Biden to join campaign trail ahead of midterm elections

President Biden is set to get on the campaign trail just weeks ahead of the November midterm elections as voters in North Carolina and Nevada head to the polls for early voting this weekend. NBC News’ Kristen Welker breaks down which races to watch and how the president could impact elections across the country. Oct. 20, 2022

