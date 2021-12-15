President Biden to visit Kentucky as tornado recovery continues
In the aftermath of a series of devastating tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky, President Biden is set tour multiple parts of the state as communities continue the recovery effort. NBC News’ Monica Alba breaks down the president’s message to those impacted by the tornadoes. Dec. 15, 2021
